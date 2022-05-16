Summer work on the Giant Mine Remediation Project isn’t expected to cause traffic delays for Yellowknife residents, although drivers will still need to exercise caution when driving in the area, according to a spokesperson for the project team.

The comments were part of an update to the Giant Mine Remediation Project team’s March-April newsletter, provided by project spokesperson Daniella Vaniersel.

Work expected to begin on town-site deconstruction on May 22

Vaniersel confirmed the sub-contractor responsible for deconstructing the town site that used to house workers is expected to begin work on Sunday, May 22. This start date depends on the review and approval of certain documents related to safety, environmental, and other regulations. “This can sometimes lead to minor modifications in the start date for work,” said Vaniersel.

No traffic delays expected, but take extra precautions

Despite increased traffic of trucks carrying heavy loads once summer work is underway, Vaniersel said drivers in the area shouldn’t expect to see any significant traffic delays as a result. However, she said residents should keep an extra eye out when driving in the area during summer work. To this end, the project team is working with the GNWT to have electronic signs installed along the highways near the construction site to warn drivers to take extra precaution. Signs will also be placed near the public boat ramp, which will also see an increase in work-related traffic. On some occasions, flaggers will be used to direct traffic near the worksite.

Safety messaging will also be broadcast on the radio and distributed through online platforms.

Construction contractor given more flexibility to work with local, Indigenous-owned businesses

The project team announced in its March-April newsletter that the main construction contractor, Parsons Inc., had been given new flexibility in its contract: This includes an increase in the limit of sole-source contracts, from $25,000 to $100,000; an increase in the limit for invitational tenders, from $99,999 to $1 million; and an increase in the limit for open tenders, from $100,000 to more than $1 million.

Vaniersel said this was done to give the contractor more flexibility to work with local businesses, especially Indigenous-owned businesses. “The increase to thresholds will provide opportunities for businesses of all sizes to access meaningful contracting opportunities from the remediation of Giant Mine,” she said.