It may have been a long road for Lyne Maisonneuve to set up her new laser service clinic in town, but the doors have opened and she is ready to serve clients at the Caribou Centre.

LLSRC (Lyne’s Laser Skin Rejuvenation Clinic) Laser Aesthetics, open now for bookings at the former Chester’s Chicken location, offers a variety of laser skin care treatment including for hair removal, broken capillaries in the face and nose, photo facials, tightening, revitalizing skin, sun damage or old age spots.

Owner Maisonneuve has a 16-year career working as a truck driver and for the last five years has served as a highway patrol officer for the GNWT, so starting a business is an entirely new chapter in her life.

“I really wanted to bring something to Hay River that the town doesn’t have and that we kind of need and that could do well,” she said. “I was talking with a friend and we came up with laser hair removal. I think having a place where people can take care of themselves in a spa to and to get these kinds of procedures, they wouldn’t have to leave town. Down south there are these types of clinics all over the place.”

Maissoneuve is now trained to operate a Cynosure Laser, one of the signature features in her establishment which helps with hair removal and other skin treatments.

A large part of her clientele, she envisions, is women who can use self-esteem building with skin care practices like acne or scarring treatments. She also offers pharmaceutical grade skin care products for sale.

Transitioning to become a skin care professional meant having to become certified through Dr. Jaggi Rao’s Rao Dermatology in Edmonton. Maisonneuve took a one-month course through Rao’s clinic and learned physics and all about lasers and how they work. She also had the opportunity, in her class of four, to try out the practice on other students.

“You get lots of hands on experience and teachers are there beside you all the time,” she said. The Rao clinic also brought in models to work on who seek free treatment.

“Since I went to school, I have been looking at people’s skin now and I am able to provide advise where they might need this or need that (for skin care). A lot of the skin conditions up here are rosacea, which is due to weather, and acne which is a more natural occurrence.”

Maisonneuve said her treatment is usually a three-step process which begins with a consultation to situation a client’s problems and to see what the exact solution would be. Once people pass this stage, they would go through at least one session of laser care, depending on the severity of the condition. The patient receives after-care moisturizing instructions to do at home.

More information can be found on the LLSRC Laser Aesthetics Facebook page.

“I think my business could be more effective for people who are working outside in the harsh conditions,” she said.