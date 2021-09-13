The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has identified $4.9 million to build 15 new housing units in Gjoa Haven and Kugluktuk, Nunavut Housing Minister Margaret Nakashuk announced on Monday.

She said CMHC “compromised” its Rapid Housing Initiative program criteria to make allowances for Nunavut’s “unique needs” and will permit the construction timeline to extend over two years to erect stick-built homes.

“Without these accommodations, our unique logistical challenges would have made accessing these funds challenging if not impossible,” said Nakashuk.

CMHC also introduced the jointly-funded $18-million Canada Nunavut Housing Benefit, an initiative under the National Housing Strategy to provide a rent subsidy to make private market housing more accessible. It’s expected to assist more than 670 low-income households.

The Nunavut Housing Corporation will administer these funds with the Department of Family Services.