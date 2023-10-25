Goja Haven will remain an alcohol-prohibited community following a plebiscite held on Oct. 23.

Only 40 per cent of voters, or 155 people, were in favour of a change from the existing strict alcohol-control system in place. There will continue to be no sale, consumption, transportation or possession of alcohol under current regulations.

Under Nunavut’s Liquor Act, a 60 per cent majority vote is required to change a community’s policies.

“There will be no changes to the liquor system in Gjoa Haven,” said Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak. “Thank you to the residents for voting in the plebiscite.”