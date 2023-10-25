Goja Haven will remain an alcohol-prohibited community following a plebiscite held on Oct. 23.

Only 40 per cent of voters, or 155 people, were in favour of a change from the existing strict alcohol-control system in place. There will continue to be no sale, consumption, transportation or possession of alcohol under current regulations.

Under Nunavut’s Liquor Act, a 60 per cent majority vote is required to change a community’s policies.

“There will be no changes to the liquor system in Gjoa Haven,” said Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak. “Thank you to the residents for voting in the plebiscite.”

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

I attended Trinity College as an undergraduate at the University of Toronto, graduating in 2012 as a Specialist in History. In 2014 I successfully attained a Master of Arts in Modern History. In the...

Join the Conversation

1

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.

  1. Why a photo of bottles of alcohol to accompany this story? May have been more appropriate to show happy families spending time together.