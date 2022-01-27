Food security programs, cabin building, and not-for-profit organizations will share in $3.25 million in territorial government funding, Family Services Minister Margaret Nakashuk announced on Thursday morning.

A total of $1.25 million has been reallocated to community food organizations or municipalities to provide food security initiatives. The funds will be divided based on community need and the municipality’s ability to deliver supports, according to the Department of Family Services.

The Ikur’raq cabin building program, developed at the Poverty Reduction Roundtable in collaboration with Nunavut

Tunngavik Inc. and community representatives, will receive $1 million. Grants of up to $40,000 will be provided to hunters and trappers organizations, non-profit societies and municipalities to help cover costs of materials and building the cabins.

“The cabins will provide a respite space where community members can go for short periods of time for a break from the stresses created by overcrowding and homelessness,” the department stated.

Four not-for-profit groups will each be given $250,000: Tukisigiarvik, Ilitaqsiniq, Ilisaqsivik and the Embrace Life Council.

“The Department of Family Services recognizes that community-based solutions have the greatest impact in reducing poverty and we are committed to building the capacity of community organizations to develop and implement programs for our most vulnerable populations,” said Nakashuk.