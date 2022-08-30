The Government of Nunavut’s acting Minister of Community and Government Services, Joanna Quassa, has ended the State of Emergency in Iqaluit, effective midnight, August 30.

“I am ending the State of Emergency as Iqaluit has the approvals necessary to expedite the replenishing of the water reservoir,” said Quassa.

“I would like to recognize the cooperation between municipal, territorial and federal partners in addressing water security in Iqaluit this winter.”

The City of Iqaluit now has the necessary assets and regulatory approvals to pump additional water out of the Apex River and to begin pumping operations from Unnamed Lake, a few kilometres north of the Lake Geraldine Reservoir.

On August 12, the City of Iqaluit declared a Local State of Emergency amid an impending water shortage before winter. The territorial State of Emergency started on August 18.

The city expects the pumping to take no longer than 40 days before the reservoir is filled.