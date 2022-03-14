To help Nunavummiut artists during the pandemic, the Department of Economic Development and Transportation removed the funding cap on materials and supplies through the Community Tourism and Cultural Industries Program, Minister Lorne Kusugak stated in the Legislative Assembly on March 11.

The department has invested more than $700,000 to provide access to supplies and equipment for artists throughout much of the Covid-19 period, which has allowed these creative workers to concentrate on “smaller, at-home projects” and enabled them to produce and sell more of their goods and services, according to Kusugak.

Another step the department took was to eliminate fixed application deadlines and introduced a year-round rolling process instead.

”I would just like to take the opportunity to thank all artists in our territory for bringing entertainment, inspiration, hope, and joy among Nunavummiut in a time when we particularly need it,” Kusugak said.