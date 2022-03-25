The Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated have signed a declaration to create a Nunavut Partnership Committee in the interests of improving the working relationship between the two bodies.

“I am pleased to take another step towards our ongoing efforts to strengthen the Government of Nunavut’s working relations with NTI,” said Premier P.J. Akeeagok, who’s a former president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. “This partnership declaration follows this week’s release of the Katujjiluta Mandate, which was developed in collaboration with Nunavut’s Inuit organizations. I know that working together, we have the joint resolve and resources to tackle Nunavut’s historic inequities and to make our territory a better place for all Nunavummiut.”

NTI President Aluki Kotierk added, “The Nunavut Agreement created Nunavut as a place for Inuit economic, social and cultural well-being. This declaration will see us working towards this vision with determination and coordination. We are better and will achieve more together.”

The overarching goal of this partnership is to foster Inuit prosperity by fostering a unified approach and “identifying solutions, providing guidance and addressing challenges,” according to a jointly issued statement by the parties on Friday afternoon,

Past agreements between the GN and NTI include the Clyde River Protocol in 1999, Iqqaanaijaqatigiit in 2004, Aajiiqatigiinniq in 2011 and the Katujjiqatigiinniq Protocol in 2020.