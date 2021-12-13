MLAs meeting in Cambridge Bay last week identified five priority areas for the 6th Legislative Assembly: implementing a comprehensive Elder care strategy; reinvesting in education; enhancing health, mental health and addictions services; expanding housing; and diversifying the economy.

Territorial legislators also confirmed that an electoral boundaries commission will be established in 2022 to review whether changes should be made to existing ridings.

“Our caucus retreat began with an historic dialogue between members of the Legislative Assembly and the leadership of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and all regional Inuit organizations,” said Premier P.J. Akeeagok. “We are committed to a renewed and re-energized relationship based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to taking collaborative action to achieve meaningful improvements in such critical areas as housing.”

Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki, chair of the Regular Members’ Caucus, added, “My colleagues and I look forward to the tabling of the new government’s mandate statement (in March), which will guide the implementation of our shared vision for the territory through the budgetary and legislative process.”

Another caucus retreat, involving only cabinet this time, is planned for early January to discuss steps to advance goals outlined in the mandate. The draft from that caucus meeting will be shared with all MLAs later in the month and with Nunavut Tunngavik in early February.

While in Cambridge Bay last week, MLAs participated in various events, including the opening of Nunavut Arctic College’s new Kitikmeot campus, the opening of the Arnat Qimavik Women’s Shelter, and visits to the Cambridge Bay Continuing Care Centre and the Canadian High Arctic Research Station.

The first session of the 6th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to convene on Feb. 21.