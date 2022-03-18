Daycare workers across Nunavut who returned to the job during the most recent Covid-19 territorial lockdown are receiving a one-time “thank you” bonus, Education Minister Pamela Gross announced in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Each daycare facility that reopened during the most recent territory-wide lockdown will be granted $5,000. Gross said that the reopenings were valuable because they allowed critical industry workers with young children to resume providing service while others toiled from home.

The Government of Nunavut is also issuing one-time $1,000 bonuses to each daycare employee who worked during that lockdown.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for all Nunavummiut, particularly for childcare facilities and their staff. As early childhood educators and caregivers to our most vulnerable population, childcare workers have been asked to remain open while other places may have closed,” Gross said. “I also want to personally thank all childcare facilities and their employees for their willingness to respond to our call for support. Balancing work and childcare put a significant burden on our critical industry workers… Childcare facilities and their staff play a huge role in supporting our essential services during these challenging times, please join me in thanking them for their commitment to children of critical industry workers and our communities.”