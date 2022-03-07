The Government of Nunavut is donating $25,000 to the Red Cross to help war-ravaged Ukrainians, who have been under attack by Russia for nearly two weeks.

“Nunavut stands with the people of Ukraine and Ukrainians around the world,” Premier P.J. Akeeagok said on Monday, the first day of the first sitting of the Sixth Legislative Assembly.

Akeeagok said he and the premiers of the Northwest Territories and Yukon have expressed their concerns over Arctic defence and security to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine is a threat to global security, the stability of Arctic communities and the continuity of Arctic cooperation,” said Akeeagok. “Nunavut condemns this unjustified violation of international law and supports the strong sanctions Canada has imposed on Russia.”