Changes among GN senior managers were announced on Friday afternoon.

Jimi Onalik has been appointed as deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs and Secretary to Cabinet. He will be responsible for overseeing strategic planning and direction for the Government of Nunavut, starting Monday, Jan. 31, according to Premier P.J. Akeeagok.

David Kunuk will take over as deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Akeeagok has recommended Eiryn Devereaux as president of the Nunavut Housing Corp., succeeding Terry Audla, but that decision will require approval from the housing corp’s board of directors.

“I am excited to work closely with Jimi Onalik and David Kunuk,” said Akeeagok. “I have had the opportunity to see both individuals in action; they come to the positions with years of experience and valuable insights. I am also pleased to welcome Eiryn Devereaux to lead our work on housing, which is a priority file for our government.”

Onalik was deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation since 2020.

Kunuk was most recently chief operational officer with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Devereaux has over 25 years of experience in the housing and infrastructure sectors, including work with the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation. He has also served as assistant deputy minister of infrastructure with the Department of Community and Government Services.

Akeeagok thanked Audla for his years of service with the NHC and Virginia Mearns for her work as deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs and “her many years of service and leadership.”