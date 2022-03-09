The public health emergency caused by Covid-19 that has impacted the lives of Nunavummiut for more than two years could be over by April 11, the territory’s health minister, John Main, announced Tuesday.

Every two weeks for the next six weeks, the Government of Nunavut will continue to ease measures and restrictions in preparation to end the public health emergency by April 11. This is dependent on evidence that the health system will be able to manage Covid-19 during each phase of eased restrictions, as it would any other condition.

“Covid-19 is here to stay, and it is time to move away from life under public health measures. These changes will allow the Government of Nunavut to shift resources to integrating Covid-19 response into the regular healthcare system.” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “As in the past, we will move forward with easing measures in a gradual and evidence-informed approach that will help reduce the risk of Covid-19 in our communities.”

There will continue to be a mandate for wearing masks in many situations.

The first phase is set to begin on March 14 with the exceptions of Kugaaruk and Gjoa Haven, where Covid-19 case counts are still considered to pose too great of a risk.

Public health measures in Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Iglulik and Taloyoak will be as follows:

-Outdoor gatherings increase to 50 people.

-Indoor gatherings increase to 10 people plus household members.

-Restaurants and licensed facilities may open at 25 people capacity or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. No singing or dancing will be permitted.

-Public indoor gatherings increase to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

-Gym capacity is 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions limited to 10 people.

-Libraries, museums, and galleries capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group tours limited to 10 people.

-Arena capacity may increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 50 spectators.

-Team sports are permitted.

-Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, no singing.

-Masks remain mandatory

In all other Nunavut communities, public health measures will be as follows:

-Indoor gatherings increase to 15 people plus household members.

-Public indoor gatherings increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

-Group counselling increased to 20 people, masks mandatory.

-Outdoor gatherings increase to 100 people.

-Restaurants and licensed facilities may open at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Singing and dancing is permitted.

-The Iqaluit theatre may open at 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, per screening room with no moving between rooms.

-Gyms and fitness centres capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Swimming pools may open for 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Libraries, museums, and galleries capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Group sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Taxis may allow multiple fares if first customer consents and everyone is masked.

-Arena capacity increases to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 50 spectators.

-Team sports are allowed.

-Places of worship capacity increased to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity. Singing is permitted.

-Territorial Park buildings may open.

-Long-term care facilities may allow two visitors per resident from their immediate

family.

-All schools and daycares can open at 100 per cent capacity.

-Masks remain mandatory.

As of Monday March 14, the GN will reduce its public reporting of Covid-19 case data to once per week.