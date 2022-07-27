Government of Nunavut (GN) workers will be getting Friday afternoon off and are being encouraged to attend Pope Francis’ brief visit to Iqaluit which will be taking place from 3:50 to 6:45 p.m on July 29.

This is in support of GN employees who have been impacted by the residential school system.

During the Pope’s visit, he will apologize to Survivors, families and other delegates for the role the Catholic Church played in the spiritual, emotional, cultural and physical abuse Inuit, First Nations and Metis across Canada faced in residential schools.

This is in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action 58, according to the Papal Visit.