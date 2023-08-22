Government employees displaced by NWT wildfires are being asked work remotely, if possible.

Department of Finance deputy minister William MacKay asked NWT evacuees to be patient with the GNWT as it gets services back online.

“Different managers are contacting their employees to determine who is able to work remotely,” said MacKay during an Aug. 21 press conference. “We don’t know how many employees are able to be fully employed right now, so we’re encouraging people to do as much remote work as they can, but also encouraging managers to be flexible.

“But we do not have an idea how many people are working remotely right now.”

GNWT employees were sent a letter asking anyone who has access to a computer and internet to reach out to their supervisor “about working remotely for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 21.”

Union and excluded employees who work overtime will be compensated accordingly.

MacKay said that message has since been updated to read to as long as needed instead of two weeks.

The letter also asks employees to make sure their families and their own health are their top priorities.

“We understand that everyone’s situation is somewhat different and there are many circumstances to be considered in managing your own situation at this time,” reads the correspondence to civil servants. “We recognize that some employees may not have access to resources or may need to deal with personal issues arising from the evacuation. Managers and supervisors have been encouraged to be flexible and supportive as employees are spread across western Canada and settling into varying accommodations.

“If you do not have a computer or internet access but are able to work, please check with your supervisor to see if there are any other ways you can provide support.”