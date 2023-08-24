Officials are still asking people who haven’t evacuated Yellowknife to please leave, but will not be arresting or fining people who do not follow the evacuation order.

An update was given during an Aug. 23 press conference.

Emergency management organization information officer Jennifer Young said there were 17 people scheduled to leave Yellowknife at 7 p.m. tonight. A daily flight schedule is being arranged.

She added the Calgary evacuation centre is still open and accepting registrations.

“You need to evacuate where your evacuation orders exist,” she said. “We have updated the orders to further clarify enforce-ability.

“I ask residents not to believe everything they read on social media.”

She said the actual consequences for not evacuating have not changed. She said the last count of how many people are in Yellowknife is roughly 1,600 and anyone attempting to return was being turned away by check stops.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead said the Emergency Management Act outlines consequences for ignoring evacuation orders, including a $1,000 fine or up to a year in custody. He said RCMP were putting anyone arrested and charged is being booked on a flight.

“We’re not looking to do that,” he said. “In terms of people who are here, nothing is going to change with how we’re interacting with them.”

“We will continue to apply our discretion. We’re not here to have any type of heavy hand or start rousting people from their homes. We just want to stress that people need to leave. We’ve been in touch with business orders. The enforcement piece is there is we need it. Please don’t put us in that position.”

She said check stops at Highway 1, 2 and 3 are staffed. Anyone who does not follow instructions from those check stops will be reported to RCMP.

Acting deputy minister of infrastructure Jeffrey Edison said check stops have seen “consistent” numbers of people attempting to return home.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the fire remains 15 kilometres from Yellowknife. A downturn in temperature and a little rain have helped firefighters hold the fire at its point. She said crews were working to map the fire using infrared scans. She said Behchoko remains not a threat.

“We’ve done really good work there and the weather is on our size,” she said. “There is no indication that the threat is gone. In the coming days we were have more information. Right now it is not safe to return to these communities. For your safety and the safety of our crews, please continue to be patient.

“While its been quieter, it’s not safe to return at this time,” she said. “There is very little rain in the forecast in the coming week. Over the next few days, flare ups are expected in a few areas.”

She added it is extremely unlikely the wildfires won’t reach the Ingraham trail, but weather could still change.

Young said the GNWT is looking at options for compensation for people who have evacuated on their own or when those options would be approved.