Cabinet portfolios for the new GNWT have been revealed.

A press release was published shortly after lunch on Dec. 12.

“Our new Cabinet draws on the diverse strengths and experiences of each minister to address the challenges ahead,” said Premier R.J Simpson. “We are dedicated to collaborative and practical solutions, always keeping the well-being of the Northwest Territories’ residents at the forefront. Our collective goal is clear: to ensure our actions today create a lasting and beneficial impact for all our communities. It’s about finding common ground and working together to build a future where every voice is heard, and every community thrives.”

Inuvik-Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler will take on the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Nunakput MLA Lucy Kuptana becomes the Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland is now the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment and the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment. Thebacha MLA Jay MacDonald is now the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Hay River South MLA Vince McKay becomes Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Minister Responsible for the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission and Minister Responsible for the Public Utilities Board, and Yellowknife-South MLA Caroline Wawzonek will serve as deputy premier, while resuming her role as Minister of Finance. She will also take on the portfolios of Minister of Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation. Wawzonek is the lone Yellowknife MLA to hold a cabinet seat this legislative session.

Premier Simpson, who is the MLA for Hay River North himself will continue on as Minister of Justice, and will also hold the portfolio of Minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs.