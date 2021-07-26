The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation is conducting a housing survey that aims to get better insight into how people are experiencing homelessness in Hay River.

Called the Housing and Service Needs Estimation Survey for Hay River, the housing corporation is working closely with the Rural Development Network, a non-profit organization that aims to support support and improve the quality of life in rural communities.

Cara Bryant, communications advisor with the housing corporation said that results from the survey will help the GNWT capture information about people in Hay River who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Hidden homelessness refers to people who are homeless but continually find temporary solutions such as staying with family or friend, living in squats, or other insecure accommodations, living pay check to pay check, struggling with mental health and substance use issues putting them at risk of losing their housing,”she said.

“The goal of this survey is to provide the Government of the Northwest Territories with better insight as to needs of people experiencing homeless in Hay River, and the services required to improve and enhance community well-being in those respective areas.”

Respondents have until July 31 to participate and can find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BHHBQQG.