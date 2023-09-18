The territorial government will stop providing lodging for evacuees from Hay River, K’atl’odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith after Monday, Sept. 18.

“Evacuees must check out of their accommodations by checkout time on Tuesday, Sept. 19,” the GNWT stated on its public safety page on Sept. 17.

It added that individuals who wish to continue living outside the NWT are required to make their own arrangements for accommodations as of Tuesday.

While the South Slave communities are just beginning the recovery phase, the territorial government encourages residents who are concerned about the reduced health services in the community to contact Hay River Health and Social Services to discuss healthcare options.

It was noted that residents can find information on NTHSSA’s website.

Re-entry flights for evacuees returning to Hay River were completed by Sunday, September 17.

Flights for Fort Smith residents began on Monday, September 18.

The GNWT has been contacting residents of Enterprise and Hay River corridor regarding accommodations for those who have lost their homes during the wildfire. Residents in such a predicament who did not receive a phone call by 5 p.m. on Sunday are urged to contact GNWT Disaster Assistance via email: disasterassistance@gov.nt.ca