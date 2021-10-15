A temporary day shelter will open at the end of November at the site of the former Yellowknife’s Northern Frontier Visitors Centre, Minister for Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson announced Oct. 15.

The minister declared a state of local emergency effective from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 to provide the critical service through powers he’s granted through the Emergency Management Act.

This was done as a result of “cold temperatures and winter weather fast approaching”, and the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, according to MACA minister Shane Thompson.

As well, according to Sara Chorostkowski (director of mental wellness and addictions recovery for the department of health and social services), “we simply don’t have the time to go through another permitting process.”

Regarding the location/site that is being used for the temporary day shelter, this will take the the form of modular camp buildings, formerly used as the Tłı̨chǫ All-Season Road work camp.

A news release from the minister advises the Yellowknife Arena will re-open as a day shelter on Oct. 25 to bridge the gap until the downtown location is up and running.

“The YK Arena will be reopened as a day shelter and day shelter only,” said Green.

The announcement comes after Yellowknife city council voted against a motion to allow the use of the space as a temporary shelter.