The Department of Health and Social Services is now accepting applications for the new Addictions Recovery and Aftercare Fund.

“Indigenous and community governments can use this fund to hire their own counsellors to support addictions recovery and aftercare support and programming,” Health Minister Julie Green in a news release.

Until September 1, 2021, Indigenous Governments in the NWT that have negotiated, or are negotiating, self-government agreements will have priority access.

After September 1 until March 31, 2022, other community governing authorities and non-government organizations will have access on a first-come, first-served basis.