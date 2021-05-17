The GNWT wants to help Indigenous and community governments encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) and the NWT Association of Communities (NWTAC) said Monday they have a total of $100,000 for proposals “for actions to support vaccine uptake at the community level.”

The idea is to roll out any successful projects between June 7 and August 31. The deadline to apply is May 31.

“No one knows better than community and indigenous governments how best to increase the uptake of vaccines in their respective communities,” NWTAC president and Fort Smith Mayor Lynn Napier said. “This funding will allow for creative community level campaigns. We are excited about delivering this program through our partnership with Health and Social Services.”

This funding comes from an existing agreement between the GNWT Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) and the Government of Canada called the Immunization Partnership Fund, according to a joint statement.

The selection of approved projects will happen in collaboration with HSS and will be guided by the data on vaccine uptake around the territory, as well as the goal of administering as many high-quality projects as possible within a condensed timeframe.

“High vaccine uptake is the best way to protect our community’s vulnerable citizens, including children, from the impacts of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across Canada and the globe,” said Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services.

For applications please see the NWTAC website.