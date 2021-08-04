The GNWT has launched a public engagement web portal which will serve as the hub for all public engagement opportunities with the territorial government.

“Being transparent and open as a government is not only ethical governance,” said Premier Caroline Cochrane in the release. “It helps produce better policy and programs by empowering individuals and groups to better and more easily contribute innovate ideas, solutions and expertise.”

The portal provides information on current, upcoming and recently completed public engagements sessions, including open and close dates, participation details, background information and reported results of engagement.

The launch further supports the GNWT’s Open Government Policy and provides timely and accurate information in a consistent, transparent, and reliable manner according to the release.