The GNWT has launched DetectNWT, a Covid-19 screening program that will allow organizations and businesses to administer rapid screening tests to employees in their workplaces.

Results should be available in about 15 minutes.

“Much like the school screening pilot project that we launched (Oct. 25), DetectNWT will enhance population screening by distributing free and easy to use Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to organizations accepted into the program,” said Health Minister Julie Green.

The goal of DetectNWT is to provide a new layer of security and an additional method of early Covid-19 detection in workplaces where employees have significant contact with the public.

“We have worked closely with a few local businesses and organizations to implement this program as an early pilot,” said registered nurse Melissa Holzer, DetectNWT program lead. “This pilot period helped us refine our program, and we are now ready to open applications across the NWT.”

Used at least twice a week per person, the program can help identify individuals who have Covid-19 but do not have symptoms, helping to reduce the risk of viral spread.

DetectNWT program includes training that will assist applicants, Green added.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) provides free Panbio Covid-19 test kits to approved organizations who undergo the training program. An initial supply of 30,000 Abbott Panbio rapid antigen tests were acquired.

Organizations and businesses administer tests by taking the online training program, which includes instructional videos. Training is designed to take less than an hour.

Test samples are collected using a nasal swab that is rolled inside the end of each of the nostrils. Employees can take their own sample and perform their own test if they complete the training program, according to NTHSSA.

Some other costs related to the screening program may be covered by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) through the Support for Entrepreneurs and Economic Development (SEED) program. If not, organizations must cover the expenses.

“The GNWT has worked with the federal government and territorial partners to continue to deliver various supports that meet the evolving needs of our territories businesses in these difficult times,” said Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment. “SEED currently provides funding to help businesses pivot to new operating requirements to adapt their structural safety measures … and to provide relief for some short-term financial challenges.”

Private and not-for-profit employers and service providers across all sectors can apply for the program to support Covid-19 screening programs in their facilities.

If demand exceeds capacity, program intake will focus on the areas with highest impact by prioritizing services, businesses or organizations that have frequent contact with the public.

The program cannot be used for people who need testing because they already have symptoms of Covid-19, have returned from travel or have been advised to get tested by public health.”

Program applications must be submitted online and, when accepted, resources will be provided to develop an effective worksite screening program before tests are provided.

The application process will prioritize businesses or organizations involved with vulnerable populations, high-exposure settings, essential services and sectors that support economic and social activities.

For more information on how to apply, visit https://www.nthssa.ca/en/services/detectnwt-rapid-antigen-screening-program