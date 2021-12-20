The Northwest Territories has introduced new work-from-home measures for many of its employees returning from abroad.

The GNWT announced on Monday that many employees will now have to work from home for three days after returning to the territory. These mandatory three days away from the office can also include weekends and other days off. Workers who are considered essential, as well as those who were exempted from previous work-from-home-orders, such as healthcare workers, are exempt from this rule.

The order comes on the heels of the arrival of the Omicron variant in the territory, which was announced by the NWT’s chief public health officer on Sunday. It was not immediately clear how many active cases of the variant there were in the Northwest Territories.

More information about this order is available on the territory’s MyHR website.