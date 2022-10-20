The GNWT is investing $4.6 million to increase the wages of early childhood educators across the NWT.

Licensed centre-based programs will receive $12,750 for every full-time employee they have for the fiscal year of 2022 and 2023. The amount allocated will increase to $16,250 in 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

The funding, announced on Thursday, is retroactive to April 1, meaning that early childhood educators will receive increased pay for time worked since then.

The initiative is intended to ensure that the GNWT is on track to meet commitments made to support the retention and recruitment of early childhood educators.

R.J. Simpson, minister of Education, Culture and Employment said, “Today’s announcement builds on the work already underway to improve early learning and child care in the NWT. It also means more support for early childhood educators, who are at the heart of the early learning and child-care system. This investment builds on our commitment to support the early childhood educators working in licensed centre-based programs and provides flexibility to program operators to determine how and when to administer the funding based on what is best for them.”

Karina Gould, the minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada added, “There is no child-care system without a strong and skilled workforce of early childhood educators. Today’s announcement supports the valuable work of early childhood educators and the success of a high-quality child care system, and it ensures the work of these professional educators is valued throughout their lifelong career.”