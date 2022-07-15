The Government of the Northwest Territories is conducting a review of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is inviting territorial residents to provide feedback through an online survey.

A separate survey will collect input from Indigenous and community governments, MLAs and senior GNWT officials.

The survey for NWT residents, open through Aug. 15, can be found on the GNWT’s public engagement website: https://haveyoursay.nwt-tno.ca/learning-from-the-response-to-covid-19

The territorial government is aiming to complete its Covid-19 review by fall. Once complete, a summary of key findings and recommendations will be released to the public, according to a GNWT news release issued on Friday afternoon.

The review will focus on the GNWT’s operational responses to the pandemic from March 2020 to April 2022, examining how decisions were made and by whom, as well as how the GNWT communicated with the public, community governments and Indigenous governments throughout the pandemic.

“Every single person in the Northwest Territories was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a government, it’s important we look back and review how our response to the pandemic was managed to ensure we understand where we succeeded, and where we need to take action to make improvements,” Premier Caroline Cochrane stated. “By engaging with and listening to the experiences of the people of the Northwest Territories, we will be able to ensure we are better prepared for future public health emergencies.”