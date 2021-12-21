The NWT Department of Health and Social Services has announced a six-month transition period with regards to switching current prescriptions to generic drugs instead of brand-name pharmaceuticals.

This announcement affects Extended Health Benefit and Métis Health Benefit program clients.

The generic drug is “one that is designed to have active properties similar to those of a drug that has previously been licensed,” according to the GNWT.

After the transition period, coverage under the respective programs will be for generic drugs only.

The policy is consistent with those implemented in B.C., New Brunswick, Alberta and Québec.