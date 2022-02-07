The Public Service Alliance of Canada is calling on the Government of the Northwest Territories to become more involved in the collective bargaining process for marine workers in Hay River.

But the territorial government as of now is not willing to comment on its involvement.

“The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) will not comment on matters involving the collective bargaining that may be taking place between PSAC and ORSI – the PSAC members employer,” said Department of Infrastructure spokesperson Darren Campbell in an email on Feb. 4.

Inquiries related to bargaining were referred to the contracted employer Offshore Recruiting Services Inc (ORSI). The company hasn’t responded to an email sent last week.

In 2017, the GNWT purchased the assets of Northern Transportation Company Limited, which filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Since then, the Department of Infrastructure has been overseeing a Marine Transportation Services division and has worked to ensure marine services could continue to be provided to communities along the Mackenzie River and Western Arctic.

Offshore Recruitment Services Inc. has been the latest contracted company providing the government marine staffing services and therefore workers’ direct employer.

In April 2021, the union and the employer began negotiating a new collective agreement for the more than 80 marine workers. A tentative deal was rejected by marine working members in November.

As of press time there were no new dates to resume bargaining.

ORSI is contracted to provide recruitment and employment services of marine workers, particularly those with skills to load and unload cargo from vessels at locations along the Mackenzie River. They include the marine terminal, shipyard, dry cargo and bulk fuel terminals in Hay River as well as terminals in Norman Wells, Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk.

ORSI’s contract with the GNWT, which ran from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021, is worth $7.7 million and includes.all labour, expenses and fees.

“The contract may still be extended for another term not to exceed two years,” Campbell said.

The department was asked who takes accountability if stalled negotiations lead to job action or and how the GNWT would characterize negotiations.

The government would not speculate on either.

“The GNWT won’t speculate on the possibility of a strike or potential future impact,” Sasaki said.

“The annual marine program delivery of fuel and freight to our communities was completed successfully and without incident in 2021.”

In an interview recently with the Hub, PSAC local president Kaleb Milne said that MTS suffers from an aging workforce and that there needs to be better recruitment efforts for younger staff from the employer.

But the GNWT says that such issues are common in the marine shipping industry and remains a well-known challenge.

“An aging workforce is not unique to MTS (and) it is a challenge facing the entire global marine sector,” Campbell said. “It is something we are watching closely and succession planning is underway within the GNWT and the MTS Division.”

The Marine Training Centre, located in Hay River is operated by the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium. The facility offers training to anyone planning a career in the marine industry.