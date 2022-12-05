The Department of Education Culture and Employment has clarified the confusion it caused through a Nov. 24 letter to licensed daycare operators, informing them at the time to refrain from having children use outdoor playground equipment.

On Dec. 1, a public service announcement on the GNWT website titled ‘GNWT clarifies use of playground equipment for early learning and child care operators’ stated: ”The GNWT wishes to clarify that the letter was not meant to restrict children’s access to playground equipment. However, winter conditions can render playground equipment unsafe in certain situations, which increases the risk of serious injury. ECE (Education Culture and Employment) has been made aware of incidences in the NWT, including serious injuries to children, resulting from playground equipment that was unsafe due to winter conditions.”

During an interview with Shelley Kapraelian, ECE’s director for early learning and child care on Nov. 30, Yellowknifer pointed out the contradiction. She said the letter was meant to remind program operators it’s their responsibility to follow instructions for playground equipment and in the winter, it’s important to often check that equipment surfaces are still safe to use.

As to why the word “refrain” was used in the letter in the first place, ECE stated that “the words ‘requiring’ and ‘refrain’ were included in error.”

Briony Grabke, manager, public affairs and communications with ECE added, “The primary issue that the department was speaking to was that operators are required to ensure their outdoor play spaces are safe, and winter conditions alone can often render playground equipment unsafe. However, the language used in the original letter was imprecise and conveyed a much broader restriction than what was intended, which led to confusion. The department issued the clarification to clear up this confusion.”

The website also stated: “If playground equipment is used in the winter, strict supervision is required, and consideration must be given to the hazards presented by the winter clothing children are wearing and the effect of freezing temperatures on the protective surface.”

With the directive now cleared up, some daycare operators were breathing a sigh of relief.

“We are relieved that (ECE) has listened to the concerns of the early childhood sector regarding winter playground closures,” said Patricia Davison, chair of NWT Early Childhood Association, “We look forward to working in partnership on risk assessment training opportunities for the sector, to ensure accessible play spaces that allow children to take developmentally appropriate risks to enhance their growth.”

The letter from ECE reads that the department will be providing professional learning opportunities for interested early childhood educators and licensed program operators to support safe indoor and outdoor play experiences for young children. The professional learning opportunities will include topics related to risky play in safe environments.