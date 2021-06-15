Not even a month old, the Yukon-NWT travel bubble has been popped.

A June 15 notice from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the NWT has suspended travel exemption rules due to the ongoing outbreak situation in the Yukon.

As of now, anyone travelling from the Yukon to the NWT, including NWT residents, essential workers or otherwise approved to enter the territory, must now resume self-isolation upon arrival into the territory.

“There is no public health risk in the NWT associated with this update,” said Dr. Kami Kandola in the release.

The previous system of isolating for seven days and then being tested for Covid-19 will resume until the suspension is lifted.

Individuals who have already made the journey should be expecting to hear from the GNWT with “individualized” advice.

The change comes after the Yukon government reported today that a person in Whitehorse has died from a Gamma variant of the Covid-19 virus.