The Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC) is removing all Russian products from the NWT’s liquor stores in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

The GNWT made the announcement on social media on Friday. The ban also means anyone in the territory with a liquor licence or permit will no longer be able to purchase Russian-made alcohol products.

Some provinces, including Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have taken similar actions.

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. As of Saturday morning, at 198 Ukrainians had died, according to the country’s minister of healthcare.