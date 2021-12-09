With the RCMP reporting nine open files on missing Indigenous women in the NWT and another five women possibly fitting that category, the Government of the Northwest Territories publicized commitments through its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Draft Action Plan on Dec. 8.

The plan lists 95 actions that outline how the GNWT will work on addressing the calls for justice developed through a national inquiry into MMIWG, as well as addressing “systemic causes of violence inequality and racism.”

Link to Plan: Draft Action Plan

“(A) change of course must happen if we are to end violence directed at Indigenous women and girls, and gender diverse people,” said Caroline Wawzonek, minister responsible for the status of women.

Of those 95 actions, four objectives are listed as key points under the headings “Acknowledge,” “Establish Trust,” “Person-Centred Services,” and “Accountability.”

The action plan proposes to “change the relationship between the GNWT’s departments, agencies, employees, policies and processes and their daily encounters with Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual plus (2SLGBTQQIA+) people.”

The document states that the GNWT is committed to incorporating the lived experience of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the finalization of the action plan.

The territorial government plans to carry out its public engagement process from January 2022 until April 2022.

The objectives of the engagement are as follows:

-To increase awareness and acknowledge that violence against Indigenous women and girls, including members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, is a crisis that demands an urgent and active response

-To inform and seek feedback from Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, community/territorial organizations, people with lived experience on existing programs and services, proposed enhancements, and new initiatives intended to address the calls for justice

-To take a culturally safe and decolonized approach and ensure a strong voice for Indigenous women is reflected in the design and conduct of community engagement

The finalized version of the action plan is expected to be tabled in June 2022.