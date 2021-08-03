The GNWT is looking for available space for a temporary day shelter within Yellowknife.

The additional shelter space would support those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches.

Over 30 sites have been looked at but so far, nothing fits the bill.

Reasons for nixing potential sites range from building suitability to objections from neighbours and issues with environmental remediation.

The GNWT asks landlords in Yellowknife who have available space to please complete the Request for Information for a Temporary Warming Shelter on their website.

The deadline to make a submission is 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 20.