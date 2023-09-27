The chief public health officer has updated the GNWT’s air quality website to simplify information for residents.

“The new webpage uses information from PurpleAir sensors and the Canadian Air Quality Health Index to help residents determine their own health risks due to adverse air quality,” reads a Tuesday afternoon news release from the Department of Health and Social Services.

During the summer, the department collaborated with multiple community governments to install PurpleAir sensors across the territories. Health and Social Services also provided recommendations on how people can protect themselves in case of poor air quality.

Residents are advised to avoid exposure to smoke by staying indoors with windows and doors closed; turning on the appropriate air purifier, specifically those with HEPA filters installed; and staying hydrated, the department advised.

Residents should wear masks if they have to be in an outdoor situation, it added.

It was stated that prolonged exposure to poor air quality and stressful situations could increase anxiety, fear, concern and feelings of lack of control. Learning and using more coping skills could be vital in maintaining good mental health.

Residents are encouraged to use breathing techniques to manage anxiety, and be mindful about thoughts, feelings and body sensations. Ensuring adequate rest and sleep is crucial, as is maintaining social connections like talking with friends and loved ones, and being physically active indoors, the department stated.

Checking in with a mental health and counselling resource, if needed, for strategies, advice and resources could be beneficial in dealing with challenging situations, Health and Social Services added.