The Government of the Northwest Territories has pledged to donate up to 150,000 to support flooding victims.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Ministers Caroline Wawzonek, Paulie Chinna and Shane Thompson made a joint statement on Friday saying that the GNWT will match donations raised by the United Way NWT to help people who have been impacted by last weekend’s floods in Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson.

Earlier this week the United Way NWT and the Union of Northern Workers announced they would be directing $60,000 to those most effected by the floods through non-government organizations that are best able to help victims.

The GNWT will match that money raised in an effort to help.

“Senior regional officials with the GNWT have been working closely with community governments to support them as they lead the response to the flooding,” the ministers said.

“Regional Emergency Management Organizations, under the leadership of Municipal and Community Affairs, remain in contact with affected and at-risk communities. The Territorial EMO continues to receive reports from all regions and the GNWT remains prepared to provide additional support and assistance to local authorities currently managing emergency response.”

NWT Flood Relief

Residents, businesses and other organization looking to help with flood relief efforts are asked to consult the United Way NWT’s Canada Helps Flood Relief page.

Those donating are asked to ensure that under the Donate to this Charity section, that the Flood Relief NWT label is selected from the dropdown menu.