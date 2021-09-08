The territorial government is asking most of its employees in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah to work from home for at least the next two weeks, GNWT spokesperson Agata Gutkowska said on Sept. 8.

The request takes effect at 5 p.m, the same time the public health order becomes active that restricts indoor gatherings, as chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced in the morning.

“The objective of the work-from-home measure is to reduce the number of employees in office settings, reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and for the GNWT to do its part to reduce community transmission,” Gutkowska said.

Any government employees deemed essential and who need to work onsite will be advised by their supervisor by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The gathering order and remote-work advisory comes as the Yellowknife region experiences an outbreak of COVID-19 that includes 19 street-involved people and 10 health and shelter support workers who have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 64 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife and 114 in the NWT as a whole, according to the most recent update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on Sept. 7.