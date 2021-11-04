The Government of the Northwest Territories has updated the online self-serve proof of vaccination tool.

People with out-of-territory health care cards can now use the self-serve online tool to get their proof of vaccine credential (PVC) for a vaccine dose they received in the NWT.

For clarification, those who received doses of the Covid-19 vaccine outside of the NWT will still need to get their proof of vaccination from that province, territory, or country.

The update assists NWT residents and non-residents based at remote worksites in accessing their PVC more effectively.

The update will also make it easier for people to meet the new federal travel requirements. As of Oct. 30, the Government of Canada requires people boarding flights, trains and cruise ships to provide proof of vaccination, with some exceptions.

Those planning to travel are encouraged to get their PVC as soon as possible, at least a week before departure.

Those who have trouble accessing the PVC online will need to visit an in-person pickup location.