The GNWT COVID-19 vaccination policy mandate was expanded this week.

All employees will require full Covid-19 vaccination by Nov. 30. The policy first applied only to GNWT employees who work with vulnerable members of the population.

“In the time since the GNWT Covid-19 vaccination policy was initially contemplated, the territory has been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,”Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said in a news release. “We have an obligation as a government to create safe workplaces for our employees and to protect the health of the people that we serve. This policy will help support our efforts to get the current outbreak of COVID-19 in the NWT under control, allowing us to move forward with the steps outlined in Emerging Wisely.”

Accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis for medical reasons or based on protected grounds under the Human Rights Act, according to the release. Access to documents and information relating to an employee’s vaccination status will be restricted to only the specific individuals necessary to carry out the implementation of this Policy.