Eligible NWT seniors will receive an extra $400 to $800 one-time payment to help cover the high cost of home heating fuel, the territorial government announced Monday.

Those already approved for the Senior Home Heating Subsidy in 2022-23 will see the payment sent directly to their heating supplier.

The GNWT stated that it is reviewing its income security programs to ensure that they are meeting the needs of low-to-moderate income residents.

“The GNWT is committed to supporting seniors and enabling them to live healthy, independent lives. With the rising cost of living, we recognize that inflation is putting economic pressure on households including those of NWT senior residents,” said R.J. Simpson, minister of Education, Culture and Employment. “This one-time additional payment will assist seniors in heating their homes for the upcoming winter to help offset the cost of living while supporting the GNWT’s mandate commitment to enable seniors to age in place with dignity.”