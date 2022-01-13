The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is reducing the criteria for reporting Covid-19 exposures on the GNWT website.

No longer included in the updates will be big box stores in Yellowknife — Walmart, Your Independent Grocers, Co-op, Staples, etc. Grocery stores and supermarkets in communities experiencing community spread, such as Aklavik, Behchokǫ̀, Délı̨nę, Fort Providence, Hay River, Whatì, Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah, won’t be mentioned.

If more than eight days have passed since the point of exposure, no notices will be issued. As well, exposures of 15 minutes or less will not be listed.

Exposure notifications will continue to be posted for the following situations:

-Flights from outside the NWT landing in any NWT community, other than Yellowknife, as well as flights between NWT communities

-Mass exposures affecting a significant number of individuals where it is not possible to reach individuals involved directly

-New exposure sites not previously identified

-Workplaces, other than those listed above, where public exposures may have occurred. This also includes workplace outbreaks and outbreaks that appear connected to a single business.