Gold Terra plans to begin the second phase of its exploratory drilling program south of the Con Mine area on or around July 14.

The 10,000-metre drilling program will focus on the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone, south of Con Mine on property optioned from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining, adjacent to Gold Terra’s Yellowknife City Gold Project.

That project encompasses 800 square km of contiguous land lying north, south and east of Yellowknife.

Drilling in the shear in the spring yielded gold deposits of 5.77 grams of gold per tonne over 12.35 metres, the company said.

Gold Terra aims to determine gold potential deposits in addition to the 1.2 million inferred ounces it estimates exists on site based on work done previously, as announced in March.

“The phase one drilling results have given us confidence that we can delineate additional high-grade ounces at Yellorex and expand our current resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold,” said Gold Terra president and CEO David Suda. “Our phase two drilling program will further test the depth and strike extension of the Yellorex Zone and build on our previous successes.”