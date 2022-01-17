The Government of Canada is providing $9 million to retrofit 50 Yellowknife homes in an initiative through the Borealis Housing Co-Operative.

The renovation is located at 2000 Finlayson Dr. and “the work has already started,” according to Keith Deans, president of the Borealis Housing Co-operative.

Repairs on the houses are needed due to the age of the units, which were constructed 30 years ago.

According to Ahmed Hussen, minister of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Government of Canada’s investment is being made through the National Housing Co-Investment Strategy.

“This 10-year, $72-billion-plus housing plan is about strengthening our middle class for those who are struggling to join the middle class, fuelling our economy, and giving more Canadians a place to call home and creating good middle class jobs,” said Hussen.

The fixes to the housing co-op project on Finlayson Drive are expected to conclude in February 2023.