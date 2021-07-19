Changes have been made to senior management in the Northwest Territories public service.
Premier Caroline Cochrane said July 19 that William MacKay has been appointed deputy minister of the Department of Finance. MacKay will join the Government of the Northwest Territories starting Sept. 1.
With the appointment, MacKay replaces Sandy Kalgutkar, who indicated plans to retire earlier in the year.
As well, John MacDonald has been appointed as deputy minister of the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE).
MacDonald moves to ECE this week from the position of assistant deputy minister, Environment and Climate Change with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He replaces Rita Mueller, who “has left the NWT public service.”
The premier thanked her for her service and wishes her well in her future endeavours.