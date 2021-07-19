Changes have been made to senior management in the Northwest Territories public service.

Premier Caroline Cochrane said July 19 that William MacKay has been appointed deputy minister of the Department of Finance. MacKay will join the Government of the Northwest Territories starting Sept. 1.

With the appointment, MacKay replaces Sandy Kalgutkar, who indicated plans to retire earlier in the year.

As well, John MacDonald has been appointed as deputy minister of the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE).

MacDonald moves to ECE this week from the position of assistant deputy minister, Environment and Climate Change with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. He replaces Rita Mueller, who “has left the NWT public service.”

“I look forward to working with Mr. MacKay and Mr. MacDonald in their new roles,” Cochrane said in a news release. “Deputy ministers play a critical role in planning and managing how the Government of the Northwest Territories will deliver on the commitments it has made to advance the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly and improve the lives of residents in the territory. The extensive Northern experience that Mr. MacKay and Mr. MacDonald will bring to their roles will be an invaluable to our government.”

The premier thanked her for her service and wishes her well in her future endeavours.