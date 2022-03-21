The Government of Nunavut’s department of environment announced a youth logo contest to help promote territory-wide community clean-ups March 21.

The artwork should promote enviromental sustainability and responsible litter disposal.

Artists under 18 who enter will be up to win a bicycle and a package of outdoor gear, in addition to having their work featured in community clean-up promotional material. Outdoor gear packages will also be awarded to the two runners-up.

Logo designs must be on 8.5 by 11 inch paper, entries must be scanned and emailed to ATucker2@gov.nu.ca, and all participants must be 18 or younger. All submissions will become the property of the Government of Nunavut and may be used for other publications, the announcement states.

Bright colours are encouraged.

Deadline to enter this contest is April 1, at 5 p.m. EST.