The Department of Finance’s Office of the Superintendent of Licensing is seeking input on a proposed new cannabis store by Higher Experience Inc in Iqaluit.

The proposed location will be at 760 Queen Elizabeth Way, halfway between NorthMart and the Post Office. Under Nunavut’s Cannabis Act, the Government of Nunavut is required to consult with the community when an application is received. Residents can reach out at cannabis@gov.nu.ca or call 867-975-6821. Deadline for feedback is May 25.

This new location is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Tuesdays and statutory holidays.

Iqaluit currently only has one retail location where people can buy cannabis products, located at 1501 Federal Road.