The Government of Nunavut will donate $250,000 to the United Way Northwest Territories Emergency Response Fund to support residents impacted by the wildfires.

“Extraordinary emergency efforts continue to be needed to support the evacuation of so many residents of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Nunavut is grateful it can contribute $250,000 to United Way NWT,” Premier P.J. Akeeagok stated on Aug. 23. “These funds will go toward the work of organizations that are directly welcoming and helping the many thousands of evacuees fleeing the NWT wildfires, including relatives and loved ones of Nunavummiut.”

Fires have been sweeping across the NWT for much of August, and nine communities in the territory are under evacuation orders, including the capital city of Yellowknife, which began to empty on Aug. 15.

The GN’s donation will be “disbursed to residents and to various organizations providing supports and resources for evacuated residents,” according to the news release.

“The United Way NWT’s support for communities across the territory has been crucial during this wildfire season and on many other occasions,” said NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane. “The Government of Nunavut’s donation will allow United Way NWT to continue redistributing funds during this difficult time, and I would like to thank Premier Akeeagok and his government for their incredible generosity.”

The United Way NWT Emergency Response Committee has already distributed over $750,000 to organizations supporting evacuees throughout this fire season, according to chair David Connelly.

“That’s only possible because of generous donations like this one from the Government of Nunavut,” he said. “This significant donation will go a long way in responding to the deluge of requests that we’ve been receiving from organizations looking for help to support evacuees.”

The GN’s donation is a reminder that “Northerners always show up for other Northerners,” Connelly noted.

As of Aug. 23, there are 237 active fires burning across the NWT, spanning 3.4 million hectares of land.