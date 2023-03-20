Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services’ consumer affairs division is warning Nunavummiut of fraudulent text messages being sent about a Northern allowance adjustment.

The associated message, along with a link reads, “Your Northern allowance was recalculated, and we’ve sent you an adjustment allowencenunavut.ca.”

The territorial government is encouraging people not to respond to these text messages and to restrain from clicking the associated link.

Nunavummiut are also encouraged to reports of scam and fraud to consumer affairs at ComsumerProtection@gov.nu.ca, or 1-866-793-3321 or your local RCMP.