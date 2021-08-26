The GNWT says it’s working with the Government of Canada to ensure the NWT will be able to issue standardized verifiable proof of having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of vaccination will not be linked to the person’s passport, but will instead stand as a separate document.

“[It] will only verify that the traveller has been vaccinated against COVID-19,” said a spokesperson from the department of Health. “It will be a companion health document that a traveller can carry along with their passport, when travelling internationally and returning home to Canada.”

There is still no international consensus on acceptable proof of vaccination.