Grand Scott has been named Municipal Administrator of Tsiigehtchic as the community transitions from Charter Community to Hamlet.

An announcement was released by the GNWT July 17. As part of the announcement, the sitting Mayor and Council of Tsiigehtchic have been relieved of duty.

“Administration is intended to reduce the risk of any potential operational challenges and ensure there are no service disruptions during the transition period,” says the release. “MACA will work closely with Mr. Scott to uphold the goals of maintaining a strong community as Tsiigehtchic changes its status from a Charter Community Government to a Hamlet.

“Mr. Scott has over 20 years of experience working as a Senior Administration Officer in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.”

The process to change Tsiigehtchic to a full hamlet officially kicked off May 23, when 76% of residents voted in favour of the change. Becoming a hamlet will separte the hamlet council and band council. Hamlet council will have more defined authorities and responsibilities and all residents who are eligible to vote will be able to participate in municipal elections.

Until the transition is complete, the municipal administrator will fulfill all the roles of Mayor and Council. When the transition is complete, an election for a new Mayor and Council will be called.